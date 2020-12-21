Chelsea v West Ham player ratings

Chelsea scored twice in the closing stages, Tammy Abraham wrapping up a much-needed victory over West Ham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

He did not have a shot to save but was commanding when called upon and solid with the ball at his feet.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

A mixed return for Azpilicueta, who made a couple of obvious errors that could easily have led to goals in the first half, before settling and turning in a far more typically sound performance.

Kurt Zouma: 7

Zouma was quietly effective in the first period and increasingly effective in keeping West Ham a safe distance from goal after the break.

Thiago Silva: 9

Outstanding from the Brazilian, who made several vital blocks, read the game beautifully and scored a brilliant header. His nous and awareness was crucial in helping a nervy Chelsea see out the win.

Ben Chilwell: N/A

A steady opening ten minutes was all Chilwell could offer, with a twisted ankle ending his evening early and causing boss Frank Lampard to sweat.

Jorginho: 5

He started off well enough, helping Chelsea seize control in the early stages but like many of his team-mates was guilty of dithering in possession on several occasions.

N’Golo Kante: 6

The running and work-rate was clear and obvious but the Frenchman’s quality was a bit off.

Mason Mount: 7

The most reliable and influential of the midfield three, leading by example in attack and defence. Mount was the driving force right until the final whistle.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Pulisic was dazzling at times and his form just whets the appetite for when Hakim Ziyech is fit to return on the opposite flank. The American set up numerous chances and was unlucky not to score before Abraham made it 3-0 on the rebound.

Timo Werner: 5

There’s no doubting the German striker’s commitment and desire but he was poor in his passing, unconvincing with his finishing and is also a slight worry with his defensive work. He desperately needs a goal to reboot his Blues career.

Tammy Abraham: 8

The England striker was clearly out to impress having got his chance as Olivier Giroud’s replacement, playing with greater intensity and showing a deft touch as well as a natural goalscoring instinct with two well-taken late goals.

Emerson: 7

A more than solid effort from Emerson, who made some telling tackles and got forward plenty in attack after having the tough task of replacing Chilwell so early in the game.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

His late introduction brought vital energy and drive that lifted the team and ensured the points.








