Lampard gives updates on James, Chilwell and Ziyech ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa games

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is unsure whether Reece James or Ben Chilwell will be fit for the games against Arsenal and Aston Villa, but Hakim Ziyech is definitely out.

Chilwell went off with a twisted ankle after 10 minutes against West Ham on Monday.







James missed that game and has been struggling with a knee problem.

Lampard said: “They’re both doubtful, so I can’t give an answer at the moment. We’re not sure whether they’ll be fit for either game.”

Ziyech, meanwhile, is still recovering from a hamstring problem and is not ready to return.

More to follow.







