Lampard concerned about Kovacic after Chelsea star suffers Achilles injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard fears Mateo Kovacic could face a spell on the sidelines after being injured against Liverpool.

Kovacic and Willian both limped off with Achilles injuries during the Blues’ 2-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup.





Willian’s problem does not appear to be a major one but Kovacic’s looks like it could be more significant.

Lampard said: “They’re both Achilles. It’s hopefully not too bad for Willian but Kovacic might be a bit worse.”

It continues an injury-plagued spell for Chelsea, who are currently without the likes of Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries but have got to work with it,” Lampard added.







