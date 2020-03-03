Lampard hails ‘immaculate’ Gilmour after Chelsea cup win
Frank Lampard hailed Billy Gilmour for his “immaculate performance” in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Liverpool.
The young midfielder was outstanding as the Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to clinch a place in the quarter finals.
Manager Lampard declared: “I’ve got absolute trust in Billy. If he’s small in stature, he’s huge in personality. He’s also hugely talented.
“What a performance. Not just as a youngster coming into the team – he performed like a top-class player. It was great for Billy.
“Billy showed that he’s absolutely comfortable at this level. He put in an immaculate performance. Brilliant performance.”
On a less positive note for Chelsea, their injury concerns increased as Mateo Kovacic and Willian came off with Achilles problems.
Lampard is already without the likes of N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.