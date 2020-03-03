Lampard hails ‘immaculate’ Gilmour after Chelsea cup win



Video: HaytersTV

Frank Lampard hailed Billy Gilmour for his “immaculate performance” in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

The young midfielder was outstanding as the Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to clinch a place in the quarter finals.

Manager Lampard declared: “I’ve got absolute trust in Billy. If he’s small in stature, he’s huge in personality. He’s also hugely talented.





“What a performance. Not just as a youngster coming into the team – he performed like a top-class player. It was great for Billy.

“Billy showed that he’s absolutely comfortable at this level. He put in an immaculate performance. Brilliant performance.”

On a less positive note for Chelsea, their injury concerns increased as Mateo Kovacic and Willian came off with Achilles problems.

Lampard is already without the likes of N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.







