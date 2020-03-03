Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory at home to Liverpool. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Did well on his return to the side, producing a fine triple save in the first half and then an important stop to deny Sadio Mane.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A typically solid and composed performance from the skipper.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Had an uncertain start but settled as Chelsea took control of the game.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Also had an iffy start but overall it was a composed display by the German.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Defensively sound and got forward often. Went close with a free-kick.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Was having a steady game in midfield before limping off a few minutes before half-time.

Billy Gilmour: 9

An absolutely terrific performance from the youngster. His touch, reading of the game, energy and range of passing were a joy to watch. He was fearless against the champions elect. What a prospect.

Ross Barkley: 8

Drifted in and out of the game before sealing the win in style with a fine solo goal.

Willian: 7

Fortunate when keeper Adrian inexplicably failed to keep out his shot. As well as the goal, Willian chipped in with plenty of energy as well as important defensive work in the first half but limped off six minutes into the second.

Pedro: 6

Got into some good positions but missed a great chance to make it 3-0 when he shot straight at Adrian.

Olivier Giroud: 7

Led the line really well. He worked hard and occupied defenders. Unlucky not to score when he was denied by Adrian, who pushed his shot on to the bar.

Mason Mount: 7

Played well after coming on for Kovacic. Hit the bar with a free-kick.

Jorginho: 6

Neat and tidy after replacing the injured Willian in the second half.

