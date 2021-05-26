Boost for Chelsea as Kante and Mendy both train

N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy trained on Wednesday and are on course to play for Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said on Monday he remained optimistic that Kante would be available for the clash with Manchester City in Porto and that both the Frenchman and keeper Mendy would train in midweek.







They duly did so and appear set to join the squad for the trip to Portugal.

Mendy suffered a knock to his ribs during the defeat at Aston Villa, where he was replaced at half-time by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kante missed that game as he has been nursing a hamstring issue.







