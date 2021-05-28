Tuchel confirms Kante and Mendy are fit for Champions League final

N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been passed fit for the Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Chelsea keeper Mendy suffered a knock to his ribs during the recent defeat at Aston Villa – a game Kante missed because of a hamstring issue.







They returned to training on Wednesday and subsequently travelled with the squad for the match against Manchester City in Porto.

And Blues boss Tuchel confirmed at a press conference on Friday that both men are available to play.

More to follow.

