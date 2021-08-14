‘Humble’ Chalobah deserved his Chelsea chance – Tuchel



Thomas Tuchel insisted Trevoh Chalobah fully deserved his Premier League debut.

The defender, 22, featured during pre-season and kept his place in the side for the 3-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

And Chalobah justified his selection with a strong all-round performance as well as a cracking goal.







Blues boss Tuchel said: “It was well deserved. Trevoh was so strong in pre-season – so solid when he played 90 minutes against Arsenal and almost 90 against Tottenham.

“He’s a very humble guy and a very calm guy, but he took his chance to show his quality.

“It’s not a gift, letting him play. It is well deserved. It was a perfect afternoon for him and you could see that everybody was very happy for him.”

Tuchel believes Chalobah’s inclusion highlighted that Chelsea are committed to giving opportunities to homegrown players.

The German said: “It’s super nice because what I truly believe is that we can have the best players from abroad and famous players but it’s also about Chelsea to have young guys from the academy who can make it.

“He played alongside Reeve James and Mason Mount and this is very important – to have these young guys and this mix.”







