Chelsea extend Batshuayi’s contract and loan him to Besiktas

Chelsea have extended Michy Batshuayi’s contract by a year and loaned him to Besiktas.

The Belgium striker will spend the season with the Turkish champions – his fifth spell out on loan since joining Chelsea in 2016.

He has twice been at Crystal Palace and has also played for Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.







Batshuayi has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular for Chelsea, who bought him from Marseille for £33m and this week signed his Belgium team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

Batshuayi’s deal at Stamford Bridge was due to expire at the end of the season but he is now under contract until 2023.







