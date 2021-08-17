Abraham completes move from Chelsea to Roma



Tammy Abraham has completed his £34m move from Chelsea to Roma.

The striker, 23, has been out of favour with Thomas Tuchel and widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge during this month’s transfer window.

West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa had shown an interest in Abraham but he has joined former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.







Abraham scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea and was a popular figure among fans.

But he was overlooked by Blues boss Tuchel last season and the recent signing of Romelu Lukaku pushed him further down the pecking order.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own.

“We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.”







