Lyon sign Emerson from Chelsea on loan

Emerson Palmieri has joined French club Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.

He has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea for some time and has long been expected to move elsewhere this summer.







Emerson impressed for Italy at Euro 2020 after being given a run in the side because of an injury to Leandro Spinazzola.

But he is behind both Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at Chelsea and indicated that he wanted to leave the club.

Emerson, 26, moved to west London from Roma in January 2018.

He has started just 23 Premier League matches for Chelsea and appeared just twice in the league last season – both times as a substitute.







