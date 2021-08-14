Chelsea v Crystal Palace player ratings

Chelsea began their Premier League season with an utterly dominant victory over London rivals Crystal Palace. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

The keeper had nothing of note to do but his distribution was spot on and he was able to enjoy a relaxing day basking in the west London sun.







Trevoh Chalobah: 8

A Premier League debut to remember for youth-team product Chalobah, who scored a truly stunning goal from 25 yards and was impeccable in his defensive work.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Assured, calm and faultless in possession, the Dane played with great authority and did what little that was required of him defensively.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Won several trademark headers and kept Wilfried Zaha quiet, notably when making a superb block as Palace broke dangerously on the right soon after the interval.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A new season but the same reliable and versatile Azpilicueta. He was untroubled defensively and always backing up in attack.

Jorginho: 8

Jorginho dominated the midfield, making some fine interceptions and pressing when needed, leading to an appreciative crowd singing his name in recognition of his vital contribution.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Industrious and effective, his work-rate was as impressive as ever and his runs from midfield created space for others throughout, although his final ball did let him down on a couple of occasions.

Marcos Alonso: 9

Chelsea’s best player before the break and he remained excellent throughout. Alonso scored with a fabulous free-kick, created numerous problems with his intelligent running off the ball and almost scored again after the interval.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Showed great attacking intent to score the second goal and was lively and threatening but his general play lacked a little in the way of composure.

Mason Mount: 8

Began the new season in exactly the way as he performed throughout the last campaign, combining a relentless energy with real quality. The complete midfield performance – proving just why he is so highly rated.

Timo Werner: 6

Werner’s work-rate and appetite was tremendous and the crowd enthusiastically sang his name but he was unable to make the most of several promising attacking situations.

Reece James: 6

The England full-back came on with just under 25 minutes remaining and came very close to teeing up a fourth goal.

Kai Havertz: 6

Havertz was cheered on to the pitch with all the gusto you would expect for a Champions League matchwinner and showed some good touches.







