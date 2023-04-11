Silva among Chelsea players passed fit for Real clash

Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta have all been passed fit for Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

All four trained on Tuesday morning and later travelled with the squad to the Spanish capital.

Kante was rested for the defeat at Wolves, having recently returned to action after injury.







Frank Lampard confirmed afterwards that Kante would be “fine” for the Real game.

Mount missed Saturday’s loss as he has still been nursing the pelvic injury which recently sidelined him.

Defenders Silva and Azpilicueta have been working their way back to fitness following their respective lay-offs.

And interim boss Lampard confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday evening that all four players are available for selection.

“They’re fit. All good,” he declared.







