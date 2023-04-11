Chilwell signs new Chelsea contract

Ben Chilwell has signed a two-year extension to his Chelsea contract.

The England international, 26, is now under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2027.

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here, so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract,” he said.







“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome.”

Chilwell has made 80 appearances for Chelsea since being signed from Leicester in 2020.









