Lampard calls for ‘belief’ ahead of ‘amazing challenge’ for Chelsea in Madrid

Frank Lampard is relishing the “amazing challenge” of leading Chelsea into their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Lampard, who has played for and managed the Blues in the tournament – he was part of Chelsea team which won the trophy in 2012 – recently returned as interim boss following the sacking of Graham Potter.

And his second game back at the helm will be a quarter-final first leg at the Bernabéu.







Lampard said: “As a player it was always the special competition, so to be here as a manager – particularly when a week ago I didn’t know I’d be here – is a huge honour for me.

“This is an amazing challenge for me personally as well as for the team and the club. I’m looking forward to the occasion.”

Chelsea will be underdogs against the holders, who emphatically beat Liverpool in the previous round.

“We have to understand the strengths of the Real Madrid team in terms of their qualities in possession and individual talent,” Lampard said.

“We have to be very, very disciplined with our game off the ball against Real Madrid – understand the very clear threats.

“We have to be defensively good against that but also have to show the strengths of our game. We have to have the belief.”







