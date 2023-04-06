Lampard excited to be back at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists he has no unfinished business at Chelsea after returning to the club that sacked him two years ago as interim manager until the end of the season.

Lampard, who was axed by Everton in February, replaces Graham Potter while the Blues step up their search for a permanent appointment.

The former England midfielder, who is Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, will lead the team against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday before the team take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

“Of course it was a surprise to get the call, there has been lots of change in the Premier League this year and I have been particular enjoying my time at home,” Lampard said.

“But I want to work and I want to help this club as much as I can .. we are Chelsea Football Club and we don’t want to be in 11th place.

“But saying it’s unfinished business sounds a bit too Hollywood for me.”

Lampard said he will use his experience of playing under temporary bosses such as Guus Hiddink and Roberto di Mateo during his career to help the club finish the season on a high.

“I have fond and good memories of both managers and in terms of the success we had under Robbie, which was the Champions League, I saw how he affected the group and the football instincts that he had,” he said.

“Guss in his own way had a great personal touch and football brain.

“Those little things I remember from those periods and I will of course try to use them, because this is a job in front of me and I would be stupid not to rely on things that I thought were good.”







