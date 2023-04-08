Chelsea lose at Wolves in Lampard’s first game

Wolves 1 Chelsea 0 31' Nunes

Chelsea were poor again as they were beaten in Frank Lampard’s first game as interim boss.

They were toothless in attack once more, failing to score for the third consecutive match, and rarely looked like equalising after Matheus Nunes’ stunning first-half goal.

Nunes’ right-footed volley from the right-hand side of the penalty area flew past keeper Kepa and into the top corner of the net.







Chelsea were slightly better after the interval and appealed in vain for a penalty after Joao Felix’s volley struck Nunes’ hand.

But they struggled to create clear-cut chances and at times looked shaky at the back as well.

Lampard, back at the helm having been placed in charge for the rest of the season following the recent sacking of Graham Potter, sent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as part of a triple substitution in the second half.

But Wolves comfortably saw the game out.

Chelsea: Kepa, James. Fofana (Chalobah 79), Koulibaly, Cucurella (Chilwell 68), Fernandez, Kovacic, Gallagher, Felix (Aubameyang 68), Sterling (Mudryk 68), Havertz (Pulisic 61).

Subs not used: Mendy, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria.







