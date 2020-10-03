Lampard not ruling out Hudson-Odoi loan move

Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea on loan before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The England winger featured for the Blues in the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, but faces major competition for a place and is once again being pursued by Bayern Munich.

Lampard said that there was “no definitive answer” about Hudson-Odoi’s future.

“But by Monday, we will have one,” he added.

“If Bayern have declared an interest then that’s one thing, but as I’ve said before, everything that happens by Monday will be things that are firstly good for us as a club – because Callum’s our player – and also what Callum wants will come into consideration.

“But it has to be right for everybody. At the minute, I want Callum as part of my squad.

“Callum’s performance, particularly in the second half when he got more aggressive and wanted to take on his full-back and go on the outside, was very good. He’s absolutely part of my plans here.

“We have Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech but we need options on the wings and what Callum showed today and when he came on against West Brom was exactly what he needs to show so I’m very pleased with him.”

Ben Chilwell scored one and made one in an impressive league debut for the Blues.

The left-back’s performance was described as “fantastic” by Lampard.















