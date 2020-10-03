Chilwell scores as Chelsea see off Palace

Chelsea 4 Crystal Palace 0 50' Chilwell 66' Zouma 78' Jorginho (pen) 82' Jorginho (pen)

Ben Chilwelll scored on his league debut for Chelsea in what turned out to be a resounding win.

Chilwell thumped home the opener early in the second half and then crossed for Kurt Zouma to double the Blues’ lead.







Two penalties by Jorginho sealed the victory for Frank Lampard’s side.

Crystal Palace defended very well until a mistake by Mamadou Sakho led to the Blues’ breakthrough.

After Sakho gave the ball away and Palace then failed to deal with Cesar Azpilicueta’s ball into the box, Chilwell arrived to score from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Chilwell delivered a fine cross from the left for Zouma to head in the second.

And Jorginho calmly netted from the spot after Tyrick Mitchell fouled Tammy Abraham and again after Sahko tripped Havertz.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante (Kovacic 84), Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 84), Havertz, Werner, Abraham

Subs: Kepa, Tomori, Giroud, Mount, James.







