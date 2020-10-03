Chelsea v Palace player ratings

Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, scoring all the goals in the second half. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in a one-sided London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

An easy Premier League debut for the Senegalese, whose only troubling moment came when he did well to adjust quickly and block Jordan Ayew’s deflected shot in the second half.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Chelsea’s skipper provided defensive solidity and nous and backed up boss Frank Lampard’s decision to do without the more attacking talents of Reece James when up against the pace and trickery of Wilfried Zaha.

Thiago Silva: 8

The Brazilian did not put a foot wrong, bringing all the composure and authority that the defence has been crying out for.

Kurt Zouma: 8

The presence of Silva clearly benefited Zouma, who relished the confidence of having such an experienced man covering his back. He was dominant when attacking any balls played up to Palace’s forwards and used the ball well and almost scored before he did find the net with a towering header that made it 2-0.

Ben Chilwell: 9

Chilwell slotted in perfectly, smashing home the vital opener, teeing up the second for Zouma with a delightful ball in and playing in numerous other good crosses. He brings much more balance to the side on the left, with a greater understanding of when to bomb forward. And when he was caught out of position as an attack broke down, he had the pace to get back.

Jorginho: 7

Two beautifully taken spot-kicks ensured a convincing home win and rounded off an equally comfortable afternoon for Jorginho, who saw plenty of the ball in deep areas and was usually afforded plenty of time to use it.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Always involved at both ends, Kante linked play well, brought much-needed energy and did not waste possession.

Kai Havertz: 7

Havertz showed more of the player that graced the Bundesliga last season but still has plenty more to give. He appeared more at home in crowded areas, found space with greater ease and also created room for himself on numerous occasions. The German stroked ball well at times, looking classy on the ball – as borne out by a lovely piece of skill to win the second penalty.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Sharp and lively, he demanded the ball, kept his shape well out wide and caused problems throughout despite often having very little space in which to operate.

Timo Werner: 7

A frustrating afternoon for Werner, whose pace and natural goalscoring instincts are stifled when playing on the flank. But he stuck to his task admirably and played a full part in a thoroughly professional performance. He was unfortunate his relentless efforts did not lead to him getting a chance or two.

Tammy Abraham: 7

The England man should have scored with a header but otherwise didn’t have a great deal of opportunity to show what he can do. Like Werner, he seemed riled by the lack of opportunities and showed that when he wanted to take the second penalty.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Slotted in well late on to ensure a clean sheet was kept.

Christian Pulisic: 6

The American winger made a welcome return, getting a few minutes under his belt on his return from injury.







