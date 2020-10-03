Lampard welcomes ‘little bit of conflict’ between Chelsea stars

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard welcomed the “conflict” that saw Tammy Abraham try to take over penalty kick duties from Jorginho during the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham had won the spot-kick that Jorginho converted to make it 3-0 and then looked to take the ball when Kai Havertz won another penalty soon after.







With Abraham and Jorginho arguing and Timo Werner also showing an interest, captain Cesar Azpilicueta intervened and insisted Jorginho have the chance from 12 yards – which the midfielder subsequently took.

“It’s been dealt with. No problems,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“I want leaders and I don’t mind a little bit of conflict. If Tammy wanted to take it because he wants a goal and then he gets put in his place a little – and I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal – these are the rules.

“You don’t jump ahead of the list unless someone’s got a hat-trick, then maybe I decide.”

Lampard was delighted with the display and result, but admitted his side needed to step up a level in the second half after coming in at 0-0.

“Not many teams put four past Palace because they are so well organised and well coached,” Lampard added.

“We started well and looked like we would create but then we came off it a little bit and were’t bright enough and didn’t have enough speed in our game.

“But we showed more at the start of the second half which is great and we get four goals. We had to mix it up and show more urgency, with more movement.”







