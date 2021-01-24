‘Outstanding’ Gilmour belongs at Chelsea, says Lampard

Frank Lampard admitted it would be “very difficult” for him to not now give Billy Gilmour a run in the Chelsea side after the youngster produced another impressive display.

Gilmour, 19, was excellent in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Luton at Stamford Bridge, where Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick.







The Scot earned rave reviews for his first-team performances before suffering a knee injury last season and has looked the part in his outings since returning to fitness.

And he is now pushing for place in Blues boss Lampard’s Premier League line-up.

Lampard said: “He was outstanding. His comfort on the ball, the way he moves it, his discipline and his personality was great.

“Playing like he did today, he makes it very difficult for me not to give him a run.

“With his youth and the injury he’s had, and the difficult time we’ve had in the last month or so, I think it’s been me trying to find the right time to get Billy in there. Today it felt like the right time.”

Gilmour has been behind the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the pecking order of midfielders.

Chelsea have therefore considered letting him out on loan so he can get regular game time during the second half of the season.

However, while Lampard is not entirely ruling out a loan move, he suggested it was unlikely.

“Looking at him there today, then he won’t be going on loan,” Lampard said.

“Of course I’ll keep that slightly open until the end of the month, but Billy’s a Chelsea player and the levels he showed today show he’s right for being a Chelsea player in the middle of the park.”







