Abraham scores hat-trick in Chelsea cup win

Chelsea 3 Luton 1 11' Abraham 17' Abraham 30' Clark 74' Abraham

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick as Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blues will face Barnsley for a place in the quarter-finals after seeing off a spirited Luton side.







Chelsea did not have it all their own way at Stamford Bridge, where Timo Werner had a late penalty saved.

Abraham scored twice in the opening 17 minutes to seemingly put Frank Lampard’s team in control.

The striker fired into the far corner after Werner had pulled the ball back from the right, and Abraham then doubled the lead with a header from Reece James’ cross.

Luton found a way back into the game with the help of yet another error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

James Bree did well on the right and found Jordan Clark, whose first-time shot should have been dealt with by Kepa but the Spaniard allowed the ball squirm past him and into the net.

However, Kepa made amends with a crucial second-half save to deny Harry Cornick at point-blank range.

Luton looked threatening but the game was put beyond them when Abraham completed his hat-trick with 16 minutes remaining.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi did superbly on the left, playing a one-two with Billy Gilmour and then teeing the waiting Abraham up for a simple finish.

But Werner’s miserable time in front of goal continues.

Keeper Simon Sluga kept out his spot-kick after the German had been brought down by Clark.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Mount (Kovacic 84), Ziyech (Havertz 77), Werner, Pulisic (Hudson-Odoi 71), Abraham (Giroud 77).

Subs not used: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho.







