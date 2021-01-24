Chelsea v Luton player ratings
Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Luton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, where Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6
Badly at fault for Luton’s goal, allowing a shot he should have dealt with to squirm past him. However, he made amends with a crucial second-half save to deny Harry Cornick at point-blank range.
Reece James: 7
Showed his quality on the right, not least when delivering the cross for Abraham’s second goal.
Kurt Zouma: 7
Steady at the back. Will hope to have done enough to keep his place, having recently lost it to Antonio Rudiger.
Andreas Christensen: 7
Composed. Kept his cool when Luton looked threatening after they had pulled a goal back.
Emerson Palmieri: 7
A decent run-out for the stand-in left-back, who was always eager to get forward.
Billy Gilmour: 7
Not as dynamic as in previous performances, but he did well in midfield and combined with Callum Hudson-Odoi to help set up the third goal.
Mason Mount: 8
Made skipper for the game – and delivered a captain’s performance full of quality as well as hard work. Is growing in stature all the time.
Hakim Ziyech: 7
Drifted in and out of the game but was often a threat on the flank, particularly during a spell in the second half in which he was in full flow.
Timo Werner: 6
Oh dear. The German worked hard and set up the opening goal. But he lacked a goal threat and then saw his spot-kick saved after winning a late penalty. His unhappy spell continues.
Christian Pulisic: 6
Lively in spells and linked up nicely with Mount in the first half. But missed a great chance to make it 3-0 when he shot weakly at the keeper shortly before Luton pulled a goal back. Chelsea would have had a much more comfortable afternoon had Pulisic put that away.
Tammy Abraham: 9
Superb from Abraham, whose hat-trick was accompanied by an all-round impressive display of great movement and hold-up play. A composed finish for his first goal and a header for the second, Abraham then completed his treble after a fine team move.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Excellent after coming on for the final 20 minutes or so. Set up the third goal by doing superbly on the left and playing a one-two with Gilmour before leaving Abraham with a tap-in. Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz and then Mateo Kovacic were later also introduced from the bench but did not have time to make an impact.