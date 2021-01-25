Chelsea sack Lampard and look set to install Tuchel



Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea.

The former England midfielder – Chelsea’s record goalscorer – has lost his job as Blues boss after 18 months at the helm.







He leaves with the club ninth in the table, having lost five of their past eight Premier League matches.

Former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement, Chelsea said: “This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the board have taken lightly.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as head coach of the club. However, recent results and performances have not met the club’s expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has insisted that Lampard’s status as an “important icon” of the club “remains undiminished” despite his sacking.

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said Abramovich.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.”







