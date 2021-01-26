Tuchel meeting Chelsea players as club prepare to announce appointment

Thomas Tuchel is meeting Chelsea’s players at the club’s Cobham training ground.

The former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss is set to take a training session this evening in preparation for Wednesday’s home match against Wolves.







Chelsea are expected to confirm his appointment as manager in the next few hours.

German Tuchel, 47, is being installed following the sacking of Frank Lampard, whose 18-month reign ended this week.







