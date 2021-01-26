Tuchel confirmed as new Chelsea boss

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the club’s new head coach.

German Tuchel, 47, has signed an 18-month contract with a view to extending the deal.

The former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss succeeds Frank Lampard, who was sacked this week.









He took a training session on Tuesday evening and will be in charge for Wednesday’s home match against Wolves.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” he said.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.”

Director Marina Granovskaia said: “It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel.

“There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club.”







