Tuchel backs Jorginho after penalty miss

Thomas Tuchel backed Jorginho but admitted the Chelsea midfielder was “very upset with himself” for missing a penalty in the 1–0 win over West Ham.

Jorginho’s nonchalant style of taking spot-kicks had consistently worked for the Blues and he had a perfect penalty record for his club before Sunday’s blunder.

This time he was left red-faced, with Hammers keeper Lucasz Fabianski able to easily gather his weak attempt.







Fortunately for Chelsea, Christian Pulisic then netted a last-minute winner.

And head coach Tuchel sees no reason for Jorginho to change his style of taking penalties.

Tuchel said: “He had a perfect record for us. He has a certain style of shooting and when he scores – which he did on a 100% level – it looks unbelievable; cool, calm and composed.

“When he misses a penalty it looks like ‘Oh, could he have done better?’ But it is his style and he is right to stick to it.

“He’s very upset with himself and very happy that Puli turned things around for us.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel has insisted that Chelsea will replace Antonio Rudiger after confirming that the defender is leaving Stamford Bridge.







