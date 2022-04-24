Late Pulisic goal gives Chelsea victory over West Ham

Chelsea 1 West Ham 0 90' Pulisic

Christian Pulisic scored a last-minute winner for Chelsea – just after Jorginho had missed a penalty.

After Craig Dawson was sent off for pulling back Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho stepped up but saw his weak spot-kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski before Pulisic finished from Marcos Alonso’s cross shortly afterwards.

Andriy Yarmolenko went closest to opening the scoring in a poor first half when he fired an effort wide from a tight angle.







Edouard Mendy was then forced to make a quick double save after the restart to deny Yarmolenko before Timo Werner fired into the side netting at the other end moments later.

Werner was presented with another chance to score on 73 minutes when the ball fell his way a few yards from goal but his outstretched volley was caught by Fabianski.

But after Jorginho was denied from the spot with three minutes remaining, Pulisic’s cool finish handed Thomas Tuchel’s side a much needed home win – with Chelsea having lost the previous three games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek (Ziyech 76), Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner (Pulisic 76), Havertz (Lukaku 76).

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Sarr.

See also: Tuchel confirms Rudiger is leaving Chelsea







