Tuchel confirms Rudiger is leaving Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger is leaving Chelsea.

The German defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and the club have been unable to tie him to a new deal.

He will go on a free transfer after making it clear that he wants to move on.







Head coach Tuchel insisted that Chelsea “gave everything” to try and keep Rudiger.

“The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this in a private talk,” Tuchel said.

“No matter how much I love Toni, there will be Chelsea without him and we will find solutions.”

