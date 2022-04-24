Chelsea v West Ham player ratings

Christian Pulisic scored a last-minute winner for Chelsea as they bounced back after three consecutive home defeats by beating West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Largely untroubled before producing a double save to deny Andriy Yarmolenko in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

A late addition to the side as a replacement for the ill Andreas Christensen, Chalobah was caught on the ball early on and struggled during the first half. He was better in the second.

Thiago Silva: 7

Not at his very best, but still calm and composed at the heart of the defence. Prevented a possible goal with a first-half block and the Brazilian’s header to Romelu Lukaku led to Chelsea winning a penalty.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Not himself at all. Like Chalobah, he was robbed by former Brentford man Said Benrahma early on but Chelsea escaped. The skipper was ponderous and often uncomfortable when put under pressure.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Has been in encouraging form of late – and showed his versatility with a decent display at right wing-back. He showed some nice touches and was always eager to get forward.

Jorginho: 5

A poor performance. Failed to make an impact in midfield and then missed a penalty – his dreadful kick was easily gathered by keeper Lucasz Fabianski.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Also well short of his best. Did have a deflected shot saved as he tried to force the issue in the second half.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Lively on the left flank, sent a looping header onto the top of the net and then set up Pulisic’s goal.

Mason Mount: 6

Another Chelsea man not at his best, although he did often look like their most dangerous player. Had a shot blocked by Craig Dawson and also sent an effort wide.

Kai Havertz: 6

Worked hard up front but was often isolated and West Ham’s under-strength defence, led by Dawson, did well to deny him space.

Timo Werner: 6

Had a couple of chances before being taken off in the second half, firing into the side netting and being denied by Fabianski at point-blank range after being unable to get much power into his shot.

Romelu Lukaku: 7

A decent cameo for Lukaku, whose clever turn drew a foul from the otherwise impressive Dawson, earning Chelsea a penalty and the West Ham defender a red card.

Christian Pulisic: 7

An even better cameo for Pulisic, who was on hand to score the late winner.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after replacing Loftus-Cheek, but was neat and tidy on the right.







