Hudson-Odoi not match fit but Loftus-Cheek ‘looking good’

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori are unavailable for Chelsea’s trip to Aston Villa.

But Ruben Loftus-Cheek is “looking good” according to Frank Lampard.

Speaking at a news conference via Zoom on Friday afternoon, Blues boss Lampard said Hudson-Odoi is not match fit.

Defender Tomori was unlikely to feature, but in any case has picked up a minor injury in training.

Lampard explained: “Fikayo Tomori has got a muscle injury – probably from the stresses of trying to get fit quickly – which should probably keep him out for the next 10 days or so.

“With Callum Hudson-Odoi, he had a small injury earlier on in the training process and is not match fit, albeit he’s physically fit now.”

Loftus-Cheek returned to action prior to matches being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the England midfielder, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon towards the end of last season, is in contention for Sunday’s match at Villa Park.

“He’s looking fit,” Lampard said,

“He’s taken part in our training games and he’s worked really hard to get back.

“It’s a really difficult injury he’s had and we’ve really missed him this season.

“He’s got himself into a position where he’s fit. Obviously we will have to manage it and not over-strain him, but he is looking good going into this game.”









