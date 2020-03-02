Huge step for Loftus-Cheek as Chelsea star plays 90 minutes



Ruben Loftus-Cheek played 90 minutes for Chelsea’s development side in a match against Everton this evening.

The England midfielder has been working his way back to fitness following the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last season.





Chelsea won 1-0 at Aldershot – with a late penalty by Luke McCormick after Loftus-Cheek had been fouled in the area.

Earlier, Loftus-Cheek went close to scoring when he directed a header narrowly wide.

More to follow.







