Huge step for Loftus-Cheek as Chelsea star plays 90 minutes
Ruben Loftus-Cheek played 90 minutes for Chelsea’s development side in a match against Everton this evening.
The England midfielder has been working his way back to fitness following the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last season.
Chelsea won 1-0 at Aldershot – with a late penalty by Luke McCormick after Loftus-Cheek had been fouled in the area.
Earlier, Loftus-Cheek went close to scoring when he directed a header narrowly wide.
