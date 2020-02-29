Bournemouth v Chelsea player ratings

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea threw away a half-time lead before grabbing a late point against Bournemouth. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw.

Willy Caballero: 7

The Argentine once again did all that was asked of him – and a bit more – making a couple of excellent first-half blocks thanks to some fine positional play.





Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Struggled badly in the first half, when he was given major problems by Josh King. Improved after the break but it was still not a good day for the skipper.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Christensen was outjumped for the first Bournemouh goal and looked a little more nervy than he has in recent weeks, perhaps missing the experience and noisy presence of Antonio Rudiger.

Fikayo Tomori: 5

An unconvincing display from Tomori, who was very lucky to get away with an early lapse in concentration from which Phil Billing should scored. The big defender looked a little rusty on his return to the side and was replaced with just under 30 minutes remaining.

Reece James: 8

Some uncharacteristic careless moments with his delivery in attacking areas early on were soon forgotten as he once again showed what a talent he is. James and Alonso were Chelsea’s best attacking players which, although impressive from their perspective, is deeply troubling for the team.

Jorginho: 5

Sluggish in midfield. A real off-day for the Italy international.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Competed well but was short of his best. Much better in the second half than the first.

Marcos Alonso: 9

A match where the wing-back’s attacking instincts shone and he could have easily ended up with four goals to his name, not just two. As good an attacking full-back as there is to see in the Premier League on a day when his defensive shortcomings were not obvious

Pedro: 6

Typically busy and industrious, Pedro was as surprise starter and did make an impact with his part in the equaliser, taking up a smart position and striking a sweet shot which led to Alonso’s heading in.

Mason Mount: 6

Nothing much went his way in an attacking sense but he worked hard and tracked back when needed.

Olivier Giroud: 7

The Frenchman was solid with his back to goal and his fine strike came back off the bar for Alonso’s opener. But he missed a glorious chance to double the lead soon after the interval, hopelessly mis-kicking from close range.

Willian: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on just after the hour mark.

Ross Barkley: 6

Did add some much-needed energy in midfield after his introduction.

Michy Batshuayi: 6

Lively after coming on for the final 20 minutes.







