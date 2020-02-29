Chelsea still unsure when Abraham will return

Chelsea are still unsure when Tammy Abraham is likely to be ready to return to action.

The striker has been struggling with an ankle problem and recently saw a specialist in Barcelona.

Boss Frank Lampard hopes to have him back sooner rather than later but it is not clear whether Abraham might be in contention for Tuesday’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool or next weekend’s league game against Everton.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, Lampard said: “He went to Barcelona to have a look at his ankle – for some other eyes on it.

“I’ve got no update for you. I’m hoping it’s not a long, long-term injury but at the same time I can’t tell you he’ll be ready for Tuesday or Sunday.”

Chelsea missed their top scorer against the Cherries and Lampard again put the dropped points down to a failure to take their chances.

