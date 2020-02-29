Lampard frustrated after Chelsea waste chances again

Frank Lampard once again bemoaned Chelsea’s failure to take their chances following the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Marcos Alonso scored twice for the visitors, putting them ahead and then hauling them level after the Cherries had taken the lead.

Chelsea had opportunities after Alonso’s first goal and their inability to capitalise on them frustrated Blues boss Lampard, who was again without injured striker Tammy Abraham.

“At 1-0, Bournemouth are in that game. At 2-0, I think we start to control and finish the game off,” Lampard said.

“It’s a clear part of our season. We create a lot, play some good stuff but need to stick the ball in the back of the net.

“If you have 73% of possession and 23 shots and don’t win the game there are question marks in both boxes, without a doubt. That’s been a constant for us and that’s what we have to get right.”







