Frank Lampard says there is still no firm update on Tammy Abraham’s ankle injury and that the Chelsea striker has also been laid low by a virus.

Abraham recently saw a specialist in Barcelona and the club are unsure when he is likely to return to action.

However, manager Lampard indicated at a news conference on Monday afternoon that he is hopeful Abraham will be back sooner rather than later.

Lampard said: “He went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it. It came back relatively positive.

“Unfortunately he’s a bit unwell at the moment, so he’s off for a couple of days with a bit of a bug. So there’s no update.”

Chelsea injury woes

Lampard is also without N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic, whose adductor injury has sidelined him since New Year’s Day.

Asked if he is concerned by how long Abraham and Pulisic have been out for, Lampard said: “Only the concern I have for them every week when they’re not fit.

“It’s certainly frustrating for them. Christian has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back.

“When I’m not giving an answer (on when they might return) it’s not like I’m looking into the distance and can’t see answer.

“I’m hoping they might be fit over the next week or two, I just can’t say that with clarity because they’ve both had their issues.”

Lampard also revealed that Andreas Christensen has a “small issue” with his fitness and will not be considered for Tuesday’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

‘A huge loss’

Injuries have certainly been a problem for Lampard since he took over in the summer.

Kante was struggling with a knee problem at the time and has had other injuries since, while Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were recovering from ruptured Achilles tendons.

More players have been affected by injuries during the course of this season.

On a more positive note for Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek is set to play for their development side in a match against Everton on Tuesday evening as part of his comeback.

Lampard said: “When we came into the club, the injuries overlapping from last year were huge: N’Golo Kante, Toni Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was yet to kick a ball, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Willian had an injury at the start of the season from an international.

“They were there from last year. It’s definitely been an issue and now we have another bulk.

“Christian Pulisic has now been out for two months and N’Golo Kante has played 50% of our games – and he generally plays 100% of games or there or thereabouts.

“People have looked in slightly different directions with us, with the transfer ban and the youth. But it (injuries) has been a big issue for us.

“To lose N’Golo Kante – for me one of the greatest midfield players in the world – and Ruben Loftus-Cheek – one of the most exciting English midfield players in the Premier League – is a huge loss for us.”







