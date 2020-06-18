Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner.

A deal has been agreed for Werner, 24, to move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig for around £45m.

He will link up with his new club in July, subject to a medical.

Werner said: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea. It is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.’



The Germany international forward has scored 11 goals in 29 games for his country.

He is Chelsea’s second signing for next season, with winger Hakim Ziyech having been signed from Ajax in February.

Blues boss Frank Lampard made it clear he wants to add to his attacking options, having been unable to in January despite a transfer ban being lifted.

Liverpool were also linked with Werner, who has long been tipped to move to the Premier League.







