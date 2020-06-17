Pedro set for Roma move and is reluctant to sign short-term Chelsea deal

Pedro has agreed a move to Roma.

The Spaniard, whose Chelsea contract expires at the end of this month, is set to join the Serie A club on a two-year deal.

There have been discussions about a temporary extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge, which would make him available for the Blues’ remaining matches of the season.

However, he has indicated that he is reluctant to sign the short-term deal, seemingly because of concerns that an injury would jeopardise his move to Roma.

Several clubs have been linked with Pedro amid speculation over his future.









He has made 135 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and been a key player since his move from Barcelona in 2015.

However, his departure this summer has been expected for some time.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have emerged and Chelsea have added to their attacking options with the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Pedro going. Willian to follow?

There are similar doubts over the future of Willian, whose contract at the Bridge also expires soon.

Willian has been offered a two-year contract but has indicated that he wants a three-year deal and is set to move on.

However, Willian previously indicated that he would be open to a short-term contract in order to complete the season at Chelsea.

The Blues’ campaign, interrupted by the suspension of matches because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with an away match against Aston Villa on Sunday.







