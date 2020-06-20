Frank Lampard has denied reports that Chelsea are ready to sell N’Golo Kante.

It follows speculation that the Blues are prepared to part with a host of players, including the French midfielder, in order to fund new signings.

Chelsea have signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are looking to further strengthen their squad before next season.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz and Leicester’s England left-back Ben Chilwell are among the players Lampard is hoping to bring in.

‘We need him’

But the Blues boss has insisted there are no plans to let Kante leave.

The player has been linked with Real Madrid in the Spanish press, which regularly produces stories claiming that Real’s transfer targets are potentially available.

Kante has endured an injury-plagued season but Chelsea are hoping he will play a full part in the run-in to the campaign, which will resume at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“I’ve seen some reports about his future. We need him regularly and hopefully we will have that now,” said Lampard, who refused to discuss Chelsea’s interest in Chilwell.

He said: “I’m not even going to speak about Ben Chilwell or any other players, out of respect.

“We’re focusing on our game this weekend and every other Premier League team is doing the same, so I won’t get involved with any talk about future ifs or buts.”







