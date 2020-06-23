Willian and Pedro agree short-term Chelsea deals

Chelsea have confirmed they have extended the contracts of Willian and Pedro until the end of the season.

The contracts of both players were due to expire at the end of the month.

Pedro, 32, is expected to join Italian club Roma this summer but Chelsea have managed to persuade him to sign a short-term deal at Stamford Bridge.

Willian, 31, was offered a two-year deal by the Blues but wants a longer-term contract and has indicated that he will move on once the season finishes.

Premier League clubs agreed to allow short-term contract extensions beyond the end of June after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.







