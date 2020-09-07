Chelsea’s Ampadu joins Sheffield United on loan

Ethan Ampadu has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Fulham were keen on the 19-year-old, who had a loan spell at German side RB Leipzig last season.







Ampadu has made 15 appearances for Chelsea, who are keen for him to pick up more first-team experience.

He is now set to for a chance to establish himself in the Premier League.

Sheffield United’s season will begin with a home match against Wolves on 14 September.

“Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we’ve worked really hard to get his signature for the season,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen.

“We’ve got a good relationship with them and they know we’re going to take good care of him.

“It’s an important season for Ethan and playing in the Premier League for us is a good move for everyone.

“He brings a lot of qualities to the group and he’s someone we’ve tracked for two or three seasons.”







