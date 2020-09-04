Chelsea duo shortlisted for PFA award

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have made the shortlist for this season’s PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The Chelsea pair are part of a six-strong list after impressive Premier League campaigns.









Mount, 21, made 53 first-team appearances for the Blues and also made his England debut last September in a breakthrough campaign, while Abraham scored 15 Premier League goals and 18 overall.

They are up against Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka, Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea FC Women, meanwhile, dominate the candidates for the Women’s Player of the Year category, with Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun all included.

Award holder Vivianne Miedema and her Arsenal team-mate Kim Little make up the list.

Striker England scored 21 times in all competitions playing in front of midfielders Ingle, Reiten and Ji as the Blues claimed the domestic league honours and the Continental League Cup.

Premier League winners Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, alongside Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The PFA Awards will be held on Tuesday evening.







