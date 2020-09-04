Chelsea complete signing of Havertz for £71m

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £71m.

Germany wigner Havertz, 21, has signed a five-year contract.

He is Chelsea’s second most expensive signing after keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in 2018.

“I am very happy and proud to be here. It is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea,” said Havertz.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea.

“He is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.”

Havertz is Chelsea’s seventh signing of the summer; Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Xavier Mbuyamba and Malang Sarr have also arrived.

Sarr will be loaned out, while Mbuyamba will initially play for the club’s development side.







