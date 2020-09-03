Peter Crouch believes Chelsea will light up the Premier League this season with their new signings.

England left-back Ben Chilwell has also been brought in this summer.

And former England striker Crouch, who grew up in Ealing, has no doubt Chelsea’s new arrivals will make an impact.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch said: “I look at Chelsea this summer and I absolutely love the players they’ve signed – every single one of them.

“I know they’ve spent a lot of money but each of them is a real class player.

“I genuinely think that the players they’ve signed are good enough to push them on.

“I don’t think they’ll win the league, but the business they’ve done will take them from top-four candidates to pushing the top two a hell of a lot closer.

“And that’s great news for Frank Lampard, not pressure. He’s getting some really exciting players added to his team. He’ll be delighted.

“They’re players that fans are going to want to watch. So I don’t think it makes Frank’s life harder.

“If you’re manager of any of the big six clubs in England, there’s going to be huge pressure anyway.

“It was the same last season – just because they’ve signed some great players, it doesn’t mean there’ll be any more pressure than last year.”

Chelsea youngsters should ’embrace the challenge’

Chelsea’s transfer ban meant the club’s young players were given a chance by boss Lampard last season.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham now face major competition for places.

But Crouch, whose career included a spell at QPR, believes Chelsea’s homegrown players should be pleased about the new additions.

“For the young players at Chelsea, it should be good news,” he said.

“I always loved it when someone big walked through the door, because I wanted to be playing with the best players – and Chelsea have signed some of the best in Europe this summer.

“You might look at it and think ‘oh, I might not get a game now’. But that’s a defeatist attitude.

“You’ve got to step up and embrace the challenge.

