Injured James replaced by Lamptey in England Under-21 squad



Reece James has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad because of injury and been replaced by Tariq Lamptey.

Chelsea right-back James, who has previously been troubled by ankle problems, was called up for two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Kosovo and Austria.







The extent of his injury is not yet known but former Chelsea youngster Lamptey has been drafted in.

The Hillingdon-born Lamptey, 19, left Stamford Bridge to join Brighton in January.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi remain part of England’s squad.

Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan.







