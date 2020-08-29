Werner scores debut goal as Chelsea draw in friendly

Chelsea drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly at Brighton, where Timo Werner scored four minutes into his debut.

Fellow new signing Hakim Ziyech was involved in the early goal – and looked impressive on his first Blues appearance.







After Ziyech lifted the ball into the penalty area, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s misplaced header inadvertently set up Werner for a simple close-range finish.

Keeper Willy Caballero saved a second-half penalty from former Brentford striker Neal Maupay after Antonio Rudiger had fouled Lewis Dunk.

But Caballero was unable to keep out Pascal Gross’ last-minute penalty after Ethan Ampadu had tripped Aaron Connolly.







