Chelsea assessing Ziyech knee problem

Chelsea have been assessing a knee injury Hakim Ziyech picked up during Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Brighton.

Ziyech impressed on his first appearance for the Blues and help set up fellow debutant Timo Werner for Chelsea’s goal in the 1-1 draw.







He went off in the second half with a slight injury, although boss Frank Lampard does not believe the problem is a cause for concern.

Lampard said after the game: “It’s a small twist which we’ll have to assess. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

