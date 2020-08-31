Chelsea assessing Ziyech knee problem
Chelsea have been assessing a knee injury Hakim Ziyech picked up during Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Brighton.
Ziyech impressed on his first appearance for the Blues and help set up fellow debutant Timo Werner for Chelsea’s goal in the 1-1 draw.
He went off in the second half with a slight injury, although boss Frank Lampard does not believe the problem is a cause for concern.
Lampard said after the game: “It’s a small twist which we’ll have to assess. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”
Isuwa Bwemoni
31/08/2020 @ 6:57 am
Get well soon so you and your Timo will take the EPL by storm.