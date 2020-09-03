Giroud keen to fight for place at Chelsea



Olivier Giroud says he wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea despite the club signing Germany international striker Timo Werner in the summer.

Giroud was second choice behind Tammy Abraham for much of last season, but forced his way back into the side towards the end of the campaign and played a vital role as the Blues reached the FA Cup final and secured Champions League football with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.







The 33-year-old scored 10 goals in 14 appearances when football resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic and is comfortable competing with Abraham – and Werner, who joined for around £45m in June.

Speaking at a news conference while on international duty with France, Giroud said: “The club recruited Timo Werner to play, but we don’t have the same profile.

“If it had been a striker with the same profile I would have been more worried. I want to fight for my place.”

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 and has scored 28 goals in 48 starts and a total of 88 appearances.







