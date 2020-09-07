Chelsea youngster joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

Uwakwe, 20, can play as a winger or through the middle. He made 11 appearances for Chelsea’s development side last season.







He told Accrington’s website: “I’m a player that just likes to get on the ball, whether it’s in the defensive or offensive third.

“I just like to get on the ball, link up the play and get more players involved.”

Accrington manager John Coleman said: “He’s an exciting player from Chelsea and he gets to come here and take his chance in men’s football.

“Hopefully we can give him the platform to kick on and he can excite our fans when they eventually return.

“We’ve had a look for other options going forward, and he’s one that stood out, so we’re pleased to get it over the line.”







